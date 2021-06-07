Josh Berry Earns Jordan Anderson Racing Third Consecutive Top-Ten Finish in Road Course Debut at Mid-Ohio

No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS – Josh Berry







Stage One Recap:

Hitting his marks, the remaining two laps Berry was able to compete Stage 1 in the 17 th spot.

Lap-22 would see the leaders come to pit road for their fuel only pit stop under green flag conditions.

With restricted pit stops being used this weekend teams would opt for using strategy to complete their service and gain track position once stops would cycle through after the completion of the Stage break.

The second caution would fall on Lap-8 with the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet sitting in the 23 rd position.

The Lap-5 restart would see Berry advance into a multi-lap battle with No. 8 the pair would trade positions for several laps before Berry would seize the spot.

As the green flag waved and the cars raced towards Turn-1, No. 9 would get pushed off the track at the green flag damaging his car and would come to a stop on track bringing out the first caution of the race. Berry would navigate the dodging and braking cars to successfully gain eight spots moving into the 23 rd position.

Berry would start the B & L Transport 170 from the 31 st position after the starting lineup was determined by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

Stage Two Recap:

Rejoining the field in the 29 th position after the fuel stop, Berry would advance one position in the final two laps to finish Stage 2 in 28 th position.

With nothing to lose Crew Chief Arthur (Artie) Haire would call Berry to pit lane on Lap-45 for a fuel only stop under green flag conditions in search of gaining track position once pit stops cycle back around after the stage break.

The fourth caution would fall on Lap-42 as the No. 51 would stall on track. Berry would remain on track and restart in 30 th .

With the possible help from another car and misjudging the braking zone Berry would go off track on Lap-34 successfully avoiding the gravel trap but would lose significant amount of track position fading back to 32 nd .

Lap-32 would see the No. 7 car go to the garage with drive train problems. Berry would advance another position to the 19 th spot.

With the leaders pitting off sequence to remain out front Berry would get shuffled back to 20th on the restart as no positions can be gained or lost on pit road under the revised pit rules. Berry would gain two additional positions as the No. 51 and No. 8 would encounter pit penalties and be forced to start at the tail.

At the stage break, Berry would come to pit lane to make his fuel only stop first as teams are not allowed to fuel and change tires on the same stop. After fueling complete Berry would leave pit lane and would make another lap around the 2.258-mile track and return to pit lane for his four-tire change.

Final Stage:

Under the stage break, Berry would come to pit lane for his four tires only stop after previously completing his Fuel only stop. The gamble to come to pit road early would pay off as pit stops would cycle thru. Berry would restart the final Stage in the 13th position.

When the green flag flew Berry would hit his braking marks in each corner still trying to get the hang of racing a road course.

Dropping back a few positions to 17th the sixth caution would come out on Lap-68 as the No. 10 would spin into the gravel trap and would become stuck.

As the field would restart the Stage on Lap-72 No. 22 at the front of the field would get punted into the grass and out of contention, and just a lap later the seventh caution would come out for a multi-car accident with lead cars with some of the front-runners inquiring heavy damage.

With cars in front having to go to pit road for repairs Berry would restart in the 7th position.

Coming to the restart the No. 02 would stop on track forcing NASCAR to remain under caution for another lap forcing NASCAR overtime.

As the race restarted on Lap-77 Berry sitting in the 7th position would drop back a few spots coming to the white flag, but the No. 8 would spin out of fourth spot in turn 3 and the No. 98 would slow considerably after making contact with No. 23. Berry would navigate thru the dirt and tire smoke to slip back into the 8thposition.