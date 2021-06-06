RCR Post Race Report - Mid-Ohio 170

"I love road course racing, so I had a blast in my career-first appearance at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the No. 2 Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet. The results just don’t show how well we ran. It was a really chaotic start and end to the race. At the green flag, the car right in front of me drove off the track and created such a dust cloud that I ended up following him over the curb and getting a little bit of damage to the right-front of the splitter. Luckily, the damage wasn’t bad enough to pit. Handling-wise, the Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevy felt pretty good throughout Stage 1, but we struggled with a really tight condition later in the race. Still, we finished Stage 2 in seventh to earn some stage points. Even though we started Stage 3 in the top five, there was a lot of excitement at the end of the race and we ended up being involved in two separate incidents, including one on the last lap. This isn’t the finish we hoped for, but I have to thank this RCR team for never giving up.”

-Myatt Snider