Alloy Brings NASCAR Journey Full Circle at Mid-Ohio

In 2020, the Mid-Ohio race was scheduled to see the entrance of new NASCAR sponsor Alloy Employer Services. With a paint scheme approved, messaging ready to be sent out, and a plan in place Alloy Employer Services from nearby Columbus, OH was ready to begin their NASCAR journey with driver Josh Williams. With Coronavirus sweeping the nation and the globe those plans were halted due to the cancellation of the 2020 event.



In the coming weeks, as NASCAR navigated through state regulations and protocols week by week, Alloy and Williams found a starting position at the inaugural Indianapolis Road Course event where the Alloy patriotic paint scheme saw its first action on track.



Alloy would go on to be a primary or co-primary partner for 14 additional events including Williams’ four best finishes of the 2020 season at Daytona, Talladega, Texas and his career best finish of 6th at Kansas.



The unique nature of how this came together is something Williams does not take for granted.



“2020 was a year that no one could have predicted in any way. To welcome any new partner into this sport is extremely difficult, but in the era of Covid, with as many restrictions as we saw, to have a partner come in and stay in when things were changing weekly was vital and extremely appreciated,” said Williams, “I feel like we were going through all this together and I can honestly say their support was a huge help to our program in 2020 and even now into 2021 as well.”



As the drop of the green flag for the B&L Transportation 170 inches closer, the Alloy Employer Services team is more than ready as they have waited a year for this moment. “This weekend Alloy will host clients, guests, family and friends all who have been following along since we started this partnership. The anticipation and excitement is at a maximum and we are ready to see Josh up close, flying the Alloy colors this weekend, to a strong finish” stated Chris Estey Chief Marketing Officer for Alloy Employer Services.



As restrictions begin to lift and normal procedures are slowly coming back into focus, last weekend’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway offered members of the Alloy team an opportunity to see their car up close and in person for the first time out of the 21 events they have been a part of.



“Josh put forth a great effort in Charlotte last week and now, coming home to Ohio is very special for the entire Alloy team. We can’t wait for everyone to see the great NASCAR competition on this special sports track at Mid-Ohio.”



Williams looks to make Alloy Employer Services, employees, employers and VIP guest and clients proud as he tackles the twists and turns of the Mid-Ohio road course.



“Knowing that Alloy is in house supporting us and bringing nearly 100 racing fans to the Mid- Ohio Course Saturday to watch us compete, is a complete 180 from 2019, a year of canceled events and races with no fans in the stands. This is something I am really looking forward to. We hope to have a strong finish, one that will make their home track take notice that we were there representing Columbus, OH and the entire Alloy family.”



DGM PR