Shriners Hospitals for Children Fans and Friends to Ride with Jesse at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Jesse Little is excited to be able to run the paint scheme which includes the names of all of the individuals and organizations that made a $78 donation to the #GiveaLittle Campaign at The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. "I was disappointed that I was not able to run the car last month with all of the names of the people and companies who contributed to Shriners," Jesse said. "The support for Shriners Hospitals for Children and myself is incredible and I am very thankful for each donation. I am very happy that I have the opportunity to run that same car this weekend at Mid-Ohio and that everyone gets a second chance to be able to see their name on the car."

Jesse will be stopping at Shriners Children's Ohio Friday afternoon while in Ohio. Shriners Children's Ohio - one of only four burn hospitals in the Shriners Hospital network - represents a new chapter in the health care system's nearly 100-year history. "We were thrilled when Jesse reached out and asked if he could get a better understanding of the type of work we do here," said Randy White, administrator of Shriners Children's Ohio. "Jesse is the real deal. He inspires kids both on and off the track and we're so thankful to have his support."

"I am so excited to finally be able to tour and visit a Shriners Hospital for Children," Jesse said. "With this weekend's race being close to the brand new state-of-the-art facility in Dayton, OH, it was a win-win. I am looking forward to meeting the amazing faculty and staff and most of all having the chance to see the incredible care they'd o for children dealing with burns, cleft lips, and other serious conditions. I hope to make them proud not the track Saturday!"

The visit at Shriners Children's Ohio will not be open to the public or media, but you can watch Jesse's interview on Living Dayton, a lifestyle show on WDTN that is scheduled to run between Noon -12:20 ET Friday, June 4.using this live stream link https://www.wdtn.com/live/

Did you miss out on your chance to support Jesse and be on the first Shriners Hospitals for Children #GiveALittle car? If the timing was not quite right for you we have another opportunity to put your name or your company on the TennesseeLottery 250 car at Nashville Superspeedway on June 19. Here is the link again!

