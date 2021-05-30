RCR Post Race Report - Alsco Uniforms 300

Xfinity Series News
RCR Post Race Report - Alsco Uniforms 300 NK Photography Photo
Myatt Snider and the TaxSlayer Chevrolet Team Showcase Determination and Never-Give-Up Attitude at Charlotte Motor Speedway
 
 
 
“We had a really fast TaxSlayer Chevrolet to start the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway today. We were solidly in the top-10 at the end of Stage 1 when we went down a cylinder and started losing track position. We lost a lap trying to make repairs, but there was still a noticeable miss in the engine. We did the best we could with what we had, so big thanks to the TaxSlayer team for sticking with it all day. We never gave up, and that says a lot about the drive and dedication of this team. We made the best of it and gained some positions through attrition at the end. Mid-Ohio is next week, and I’m really excited about getting back to another road course.”
 
-Myatt Snider

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

