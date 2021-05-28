Tufco Flooring Returns as Primary Partner with Jesse Little at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jesse Little is excited to be carrying the familiar red and white of Tufco Flooring again this weekend on the No. 78 B.J McLeod Motorsports car at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend.

"I am excited to partner with Tufco Flooring and Mike and Nikki Case again at Charlotte Motor Speedway," Jesse said. "Racing close to home is always something I look forward to. I believe the team has given me a great car, and I am optimistic that we will have a great run this Memorial Day weekend."

"We are happy to extend our partnership with Jesse at Charlotte this weekend," Mike Case, president of Tufo Flooring said. "We have been long-time supporters of Jesse throughout his racing career, and we feel he is a great representative of Tufco flooring. We wish him and the B.J. McLeod team well this weekend and the remainder of the year."

We are happy to announce that we will be able to run the design from the Circuit of the America's car at Mid-Ohio on June 5. If the timing was not quite right for you to place your name on that car, we have another opportunity to put your name or your company on the car at Nashville Superspeedway on June 19. That could also make a unique Father's Day gift! Click here for the link. Your support is appreciated!

Jesse Little Racing PR