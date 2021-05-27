Midwest Moving Company and American Exteriors Join Brandon Brown for Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Stats | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Starts 2

Best Start 15

Best Finish 8

Brown on Charlotte:



"I’m excited to be racing in NASCAR‘s backyard this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Unlike last weekend, the weather looks dry and hot, so staying hydrated will definitely be a big key to success on Saturday.



"The Charlotte spring race is always a really special event because it lands on Memorial Day weekend; a time where we get to honor those who have served our country and have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. You'll see a lot of patriotism throughout the garage as teams run special paint schemes and colors to show their support for our armed forces and I'm proud to be part of that.



"Aboard our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend, fans will see Midwest Moving Company and American Exteriors, two companies that belong to some really good friends of mine. They're both local to the Charlotte area and I can't thank each of them enough for coming on board to support our team.



"Midwest Moving Company was originally founded in Fargo, North Dakota, but has recently expanded into the Charlotte (North Carolina) market, where they've been quickly growing. Our goal this weekend is to really utilize this partnership to help build their brand awareness in the Charlotte area.



"American Exteriors services both the Charlotte and Raleigh (North Carolina) markets for residential and commercial exterior and window cleaning as well as pressure washing. They made my home look brand new after the spring pollen season and they can do the same for you.



"If you're in the need for fast and friendly moving or exterior cleaning, I encourage you to reach out to my friends at Midwest Moving Company and American Exteriors."