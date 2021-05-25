Absolute Wall & Ceiling Systems and Fire Wall Signs joining Jeremy Clements Racing at Charlotte

Jeremy Clements Racing is extremely excited to continue building the JCR family with two new partners: Absolute Wall & Ceiling Systems and Fire Wall Signs. They will both make their debut into the NASCAR XFINITY Series in the Alsco Uniforms 300 as Co-Primary sponsors at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this coming Saturday, May 29th.   

 “I’m stoked to have Fire Wall Signs and Absolute Wall & Ceiling coming on board this weekend.  They are totally new to NASCAR and we are fortunate to have them as sponsors and can’t wait to put on a good show for them and the Fans this weekend at Charlotte.” Clements said.

Joining as associate sponsors will be:  Whitetail Smokeless, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX

JCR PR

