Best Buy Returns to Nascar With Ryan Vargas and Swann Security in Charlotte

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that longtime NASCAR sponsor, Best Buy, will be returning to the sport with Ryan Vargas and Swann Security at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Swann, who announced a four-race sponsorship deal with Vargas in February, will team up with the country’s leading electronics retailer to showcase their latest, state-of-the-art SecureAlert™ 4 Camera 4K IP Security System with Enforcer™ cameras, available exclusively at Best Buy, and which was also a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree.

Best Buy will be prominently featured on the quarter panels of the No. 4 Chevrolet during the Alsco 300 race on Memorial Day weekend. To commemorate the holiday and celebrate the nation’s armed forces, Ryan’s paint scheme will feature a red, white, and blue theme with stars across the front end of the car.

Vargas will make his first career start at the famed 1.5-mile track and is eager to debut the beautiful No. 4 Swann/Best Buy Chevrolet. Ryan expressed, “It’s so incredible to work with Swann Security to bring Best Buy back to NASCAR for the race in Charlotte. Best Buy has a long history in the sport and has worked with many incredible drivers through the years, so it’s an honor to have their branding on our race car! I am also very excited to run a patriotic paint scheme to show my support for those who have served. My No. 4 Chevy looks great and I can’t wait to unveil it at Charlotte!”

“We are looking forward to the Memorial Day race and are proud to sponsor Ryan Vargas along with our retail partner Best Buy,” says Leslie Conover, vice president of sales for the Americas. “The Swann team will be cheering him on from the sidelines.”

The NASCAR Xfinity race can be seen on Fox Sports 1 at 1:00 pm EST on Saturday, May 29. For more information about Swann products and to learn more about their NASCAR ambassadors, visit them on the web at https://www.swann.com/us/ambassadors.

To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at https://www.ryanvargas.com/. For all things, JD Motorsports, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01 and visit the team’s official website at https://www.teamjdmotorsports.com/. #TeamJDM

