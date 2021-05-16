RCR Post Race Report - Dover 200

“Our Richard Childress Racing team is one of the best in the garage and my guys bring great Chevrolet Camaros to the track each and every week. Today at Dover International Speedway didn't go as we had hoped, but Andy Street (crew chief) kept making adjustments to the car on every stop and I searched from the top to bottom to find a line that would work best for TaxSlayer Chevrolet. Dover is a very difficult track for me personally as a driver. You drive this place differently than any other track we go to. For whatever reason, concrete tracks seem to give me a harder time than asphalt surfaces, but I learned a lot that can be carried into the future. I'm looking forward to going to COTA for the first time next week and getting back on a road course to turn left and right."

-Myatt Snider