Tyler Reddick to Drive for Jordan Anderson Racing in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today that NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Tyler Reddick of Corning, Calif., will drive the team’s No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Inaugural visit to Circuit Of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on Saturday, May 22.

After capturing back-to-back NXS Championships in 2018 & 2019, the 25-year-old Reddick turned his attention to the NCS fully in 2020 claiming the most top-five (3) and top-10 (10) finishes, along with the best average finish of any rookie in his class earning a best of 2nd at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I appreciate everyone at the Bommarito Automotive Group, Chevrolet, and Jordan Anderson Racing for putting this opportunity together” said Reddick.



“I am hopeful that we will be able to have a great run in the Pit Boss 250 at COTA and build some solid momentum moving forward. Between the pairing of the Richard Childress Racing (RCR) chassis and ECR motors they have – it will be great to get back behind the wheel of a familiar race car in the Xfinity Series.”