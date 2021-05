In accordance with NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols, Justin Haley will not compete in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway. Kaulig Racing continues to fully adhere to NASCAR’s safety protocols, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, to ensure the safety of its employees and fellow competitors. Zane Smith will drive the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet on Saturday.

Kaulig Racing PR