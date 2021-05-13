Fox News' Bret Baier and Children's National Hospital Partner with David Starr and MBM Racing for Dover's NASCAR Xfinity Race

Fox News' Bret Baier and Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. will partner with David Starr who will pilot the MBM Motorsports No. 61 Toyota Supra during the NASCAR Xfinity race at Dover International Speedway on Saturday, May 15th. The race can be viewed at 1:30PM/ET on FS1.

Baier is the anchor and executive editor of 'Special Report with Bret Baier' that airs weekdays at 6pm EST. and is also the network's chief political anchor. Prior to that, Baier was chief White House correspondent and National Security correspondent for Fox

Baier maintains a strong relationship with Children's National Hospital as his thirteen-year-old son Paul was born with five congenital heart defects and recently underwent his fourth successful open-heart surgery at Children's National Hospital.

"It's a real honor to have David driving the Special Report/Children's National car at Dover. We'll hope for a win and a lot of attention for the doctors and nurses at Children's who save thousands of kids' lives every year" - Bret Baier

"It's an honor and a privilege to represent both Bret and Children's National Hospital this weekend at Dover. Having two boys myself I can only imagine the gratitude Bret and his family have for Children's National," said Starr.

Children's National Hospital specializes in pediatric care and has been named one of the top 10 pediatric hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. This year they are celebrating 150 years of saving lives. Children's National Hospital is located at 111 Michigan Avenue NW, Washington, DC, 20010. To learn more about what care services Children's National specializes in visit their website at https://childrensnational.org/ . Donations are an important part of Children's National's success and will be gratefully accepted at childrensnational.org/ giving.

