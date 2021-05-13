Tommy Joe Martins Continuing Partnership with AAN Adjusters and Gilreath Farms Amid Xfinity Playoff Battles

Martins Motorsports has announced a partnership extension with AAN Adjusters and Gilreath Farms. The continued partnership comes after an eventful 2020 season that awarded Tommy Joe Martins and Martins Motorsports a top 20 finish in Owners Points. Tommy Joe Martins is battling for a spot in the Playoffs; currently 15th in Drivers Standings and holding back-to-back top 15th finishes. Gilreath Farms Red Angus will serve as the primary sponsor of the #44 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Currently 18th in Owners Points, Martins Motorsports’ goal is to close out the season in the top 20. Enthusiasm for this extension is led by driver and team General Manager Tommy Joe Martins: “Martins Motorsports wouldn’t be here without Ken Gilreath & his companies, AAN Adjusters & Gilreath Farms. He took a big chance on us in 2020, & we’re so happy to be exceeding expectations & have him expand his partnership with us in 2021.”

As the season continues, Martins Motorsports is making a push for the Playoffs with 3 top 15 finishes so far in the 2021 Xfinity season. Martins Motorsports is a grassroots team that has held partnership with AAN Adjusters and Gilreath Farms since 2018, being the first sponsors announced with the formation of the team in 2020. NASCAR’s push towards normality with allowing sponsor access to the garages was a major factor in the expansion of their contract for the 2021 season.

AAN Adjusters and Gilreath Farms owner Ken Gilreath is looking forward to the continuation of the 2021 season with Martins Motorsports: “Working with Martins Motorsports and Tommy Joe has been great over the past season. We are eager to keep up the momentum and bring home some top finishes”.

Martins Motorsports PR