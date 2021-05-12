Monster Weekend for Kyle Sieg at Dover

RSS Racing is pleased to announce that Drydene Performance will be the primary sponsor for Kyle Sieg this Friday at Dover Speedway for the ARCA East race. Kyle Sieg, who is 4th in the ARCA standings has finished inside the top 10 in all his ARCA events in 2021. This will be Kyles first appearance in the East division this season.

Additionally, Kyle Sieg will also make his debut in the NASCAR XFINITY Series racing in the Drydene 200 against his brother Ryan for the first time. Drydene will be an associate sponsor of the #90 DGM car for the Saturday race. Independent Metal Strap will be the primary sponsor for Kyle on Saturday.

Drydene offers a complete line of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, racing and break-in oils, DRF diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic & gear oils. Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed today’s modern automotive, heavy duty and industrial needs.

“Everyone at Drydene is looking forward to seeing Kyle drive the #28 Drydene car during Friday’s ARCA race at Dover International Speedway as he competes for points and goes for the win” said Dave Klinger, President of Drydene Performance Products. “We’re also very excited to be a part of his debut in the Xfinity series during our Drydene 200 race on Saturday. It will be fun to see Kyle battle on the track with his brother Ryan and the rest of the great Xfinity drivers.”

“It’s great to join the Drydene team for the race at Dover Speedway this Friday. I’m hoping for a strong run for the #28 car. I’m also excited to race in the XFINITY Drydene 200 on Saturday for DGM and Independent Metal Strap. The goal is to run all the laps and bring the car home in one piece” commented driver Kyle Sieg.

RSS Racing PR