Drydene Renews Partnership With JD Motorsports to Sponsor Three Cars at Dover

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that Drydene Performance Products will return to sponsor three JDM entries in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.



Headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania, Drydene produces high performance oils and lubricants. The partnership adds onto a big weekend for Drydene, as they serve as title sponsor for the Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race along with the Drydene 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover.



Drydene will be represented on JD Motorsports’ No. 4, No. 6, and No. 15 Chevrolets at the “Monster Mile”. This marks the second consecutive year where Drydene has served as primary sponsor on three JDM Camaros.



“Drydene is proud to partner with JD Motorsports once again to bring three Drydene cars to the Xfinity race,” said Dave Klinger, President of Drydene Performance Products. “As the title sponsor, we wanted to make sure our brand was well represented on the track again this year, and I cannot think of three better drivers to represent the Drydene brand than Colby Howard, Ryan Vargas and Landon Cassill. We look forward to seeing them compete in the Drydene 200 on Saturday.”



JDM team owner Johnny Davis was quoted saying “We are proud to renew our partnership with the fine people at Drydene. The Dover race weekend is a big deal for their entire company, and we look forward to representing them on the racetrack with three of our cars. Drydene’s passion for motorsports matches ours, and we look to give their distributors, customers, and employees a great showing on Saturday.”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes a trip to the Northeast for the Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway on Saturday, May 15th. Fans can watch the race on FS1 at 1:30 PM ET.



For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM



For more information on Drydene Performance Products and its entire line of performance engine oils, greases, and racing oil (DRF), as well as information about Team Drydene, visit www.Drydene.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TeamDrydene.

JDM PR