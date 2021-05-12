Yeley to drive for Our Motorsports

Our Motorsports announces today the addition of JJ Yeley to its driver roster for the No. 23 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Yeley will pilot the entry for two races, starting with this weekend’s Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway.



“I’m thrilled to drive the Our motorsports No. 23 this weekend. I originally had the Dover weekend open in my schedule.,” Yeley said. “ look forward to working with Joe Williams again and the rest of the Our motorsports organization. Dover can be one of the more technical tracks on the Xfinity schedule, I feel very confident with the equipment the team is providing and my experience in the sport will result in a promising finish .”



Yeley made his NASCAR Cup Series and NXS debut in 2004. The 44-year-old driver has amassed 339 starts in the NXS. Yeley will also pilot the Our Motorsports entry at the Charlotte ROVAL in October.



“I'm very happy having an experienced veteran driver in the car for the upcoming weekend,” said Our Motorsports Owner Chris Our. The Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway will take the green flag on Saturday, May 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



The 200-lap event will be broadcast on FS1.



Our Motorsports PR