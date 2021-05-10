“Boot the Ban” Campaign to Eliminate Prohibition on 7-Day Spirits Sales Partners with Sam Hunt Racing at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that the “Boot the Ban” campaign, in coordination with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), will be on board the No. 26 Toyota Supra during the inaugural Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, May 22. Driver Kris Wright will be piloting the “Boot the Ban” Supra with in-car cameras during the FOX Sports broadcast.

The “Boot the Ban” campaign aims to remove the antiquated ban on distilled spirits sales on Sundays in Texas. The campaign urges Texas consumers to contact lawmakers to support legislation permitting seven-day sales of distilled spirits. Removing the Prohibition-era ban on spirits sales promotes a free market in Texas; increases consumer convenience; and allows local businesses to make their own decisions about when to open or close their stores.

“We are excited to be working with the Distilled Spirits Council to showcase their ‘Boot the Ban’ campaign at COTA,” said Sam Hunt, the 27-year-old owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “As a business owner and competitor, I understand the importance of a level playing field. We’re grateful for their support, and I hope we can help them achieve their goals.”

As part of the partnership, SHR and DISCUS will also be joining forces on a public service announcement to raise awareness of impaired driving and encourage responsible drinking decisions.

Kris Wright, a 26-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie, will be competing in his second of seven races for Sam Hunt Racing at Circuit of the Americas. Wright has signed to compete in each of the road-course events on the series schedule with SHR. Wright competed in the Daytona Road Course in February, bringing home an 18th place finish for the team and a top-20 in his series debut.

“I’m excited to have ‘Boot the Ban’ on the Toyota Supra for COTA,” said Kris Wright. “It’s going to be a great weekend in Austin supporting a cause that will benefit both consumers and businesses in Texas.”

To get involved in the “Boot the Ban” campaign, fans and viewers can text “Boot the Ban” to 52886 or visit the website here. There, they can easily ask their legislator to end the antiquated prohibition on retail liquor sales on Sundays and provide more choices for consumers and more opportunities for local businesses. Additionally, DISCUS encourages the use of the hashtag #BootTheBan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas will be televised on FOX Sports 1 at 4:00PM ET on Saturday, May 22. Follow along with Sam Hunt Racing on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram throughout the event.

SHR PR