BuckedUp Apparel returns to DGM Racing for Throwback Weekend

BuckedUp Apparel returns to DGM Racing by adorning the hood of the NASCAR Xfinity Series No. 90 for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. BJ McLeod will be piloting the BuckedUp machine and honoring NASCAR legend Ken Schrader with his 1985 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year season paint scheme.

“Throwback weekend is an opportunity to remember and celebrate the past. When BuckedUp first came on as a partner in 2015 we were honoring their 10th anniversary,” said Mario Gosselin, owner of DGM Racing. “We’re extremely thankful to have them back on board with us and commemorate in our continued success together.”

Founded in 2005, The BuckedUp "Antlers with Attitude" brand engages the spirit of outdoor enthusiast of all ages. Their customers are brand loyal, and are skilled in their sports. BuckedUp has also found that they are passionate about their families, their friends, and their communities. They want to make a unique statement with their apparel, all while being fashion forward in regards to design, fabric, and message.

The Sanford, Florida, based clothing company specializes in hunting and fashion apparel that can be purchased at many of your favorite outdoor retailers. Call your local retail store and ask for BuckedUp Apparel or visit www.buckedupapparel.com for the complete inventory lineup.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway will be broadcast LIVE on FS1, Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Due to COVID protocol there is no practice or qualifying.

