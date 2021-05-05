MaintenX International-sponsored Landon Cassill takes on “The Track too Tough to Tame” at Steakhouse Elite 200

MaintenX International, one of the nation’s largest providers of facility maintenance for commercial buildings, will proudly sponsor #4 driver Landon Cassill and his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway. The 225-lap, 300-mile event will take place on the afternoon of May 8th at the legendary South Carolina racetrack nicknamed “The Lady in Black”.

“Darlington is infamously ‘too tough to tame,’ but we’re behind Landon all the way,” said MaintenX VP of Business Development Bill Schaphorst. “Our team isn’t afraid to take on tough projects, and neither is he.”

Cassill is currently in 18th place in the Xfinity Series standings, and is looking to lead a lap for the first time after fellow MaintenX-sponsored driver, #6 Ryan Vargas, led for three laps at Talladega.

MaintenX supports its own team members with the same enthusiasm as it supports Landon, including benefits like medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) options with 5% match and immediate vesting, and paid vacations, as well as unique onsite perks like a gym, kitchen and bi-weekly sponsored lunches.

There are more than 30 positions currently open, and prospective team members looking to join the blue and orange MaintenX team can visit https://maintenx.com/career- opportunities/ for more information.

JDM PR