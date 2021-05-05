Henry Repeating Arms Racing: Riley Herbst Darlington NXS Advance

What does it mean to be able to run this paint scheme that was once driven by your team owner? “To be able to run a paint scheme that was once driven by my boss is pretty cool. I was born the year Tony Stewart ran this paint scheme and it’s one of those iconic designs that everyone remembers. Henry Repeating Arms has some orange in its logo and they went all in on the design and it really came out great. It looks like what Tony ran back in 1999. It’s incredible to bring it back for one weekend and I can’t thank Henry Repeating Arms enough for making it happen. It’s an honor to drive this racecar.” Darlington is a tough track, but you had a good run your last time there with a strong fourth-place drive. What are your thoughts heading into Saturday’s race? “I only have two starts at Darlington, but I had a good run at the track last year. I didn’t have the opportunity to have any practice there. We just unloaded and raced, so that first race was the first time I ever turned a lap there. It wasn’t my best run, but we learned a lot. When I came back in the fall, I had a bit more experience under my belt and was able to run up in the top-five. Hopefully, I can translate everything I learned in those two races into this weekend’s race with my new team.” You’re welcoming a new sponsor to your No. 98 Ford Mustang at Darlington in Henry Repeating Arms. Talk about that. “Henry Repeating Arms is a new sponsor to me, but they’ve been with SHR for three years now. It’s awesome that they had the confidence in me to come aboard for a race weekend as big as Darlington. The No. 98 team has won at this track in the past, and I’ve had good runs, as well. We’re hoping for a great race on Saturday and maybe even a trip to victory lane for them.” TSC PR