Brandonbilt Motorsports Gives Nod to Dale Jarrett for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway

"After an off-weekend, I can't wait to get back to racing this Saturday at Darlington (Raceway). Doug (Randolph), RB (Bracken), Lance (Elliot) and the entire Brandonbilt Motorsports organization have put together a stout race car, and coming off of a 7th-place run at Talladega (Superspeedway), I feel confident that our No. 68 team can deliver another strong run this weekend.



"Darlington's old and rough surface makes tire management an important part of team's strategies and combined with trying to run up against the wall, the goal is to try and keep the right side on the car, without getting too much of a Darlington Stripe that comes with the territory.

"Unfortunately, we're heading into the race weekend unsponsored; but instead of running a blank car, we decided to try and make the most of the throwback weekend and it's exposure to hopefully draw attention to our car and continue to build on funding for our race program.



"This weekend, we'll be paying tribute to Dale Jarrett and his 2002 UPS paint scheme that won at both Pocono and Michigan and is arguably my favorite throwback scheme that I've ever run. It's an honor to recognize Dale (Jarrett) because he's been such a great ambassador of our sport and I've always been a big fan of his; so, this will be a pretty cool paint scheme to have on-track this Saturday."

BMS PR