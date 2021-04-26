Kaulig Racing Announces 2021 Darlington Throwback Schemes for Jeb Burton and Justin Haley

It's a year of firsts for Kaulig Racing, as the team announces two of its paint schemes for the 2021 Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway.



Jeb Burton's No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet will honor his father's (Ward Burton) first-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win. The NASCAR Legend earned his first win at Rockingham Speedway in 1995 for the AC Delco 400.



“It’s pretty cool to be able to honor my dad’s 1995 MBNA scheme from his first, Cup Series win at Rockingham for our Darlington throwback scheme," said Burton. "Dad and my uncle (Jeff Burton) have had a lot of success at Darlington, so it’s a special track for our family. I’ve only raced there once in the Cup Series about six years ago, so I am excited to get back there. It’s a great looking car, and I appreciate Nutrien Ag Solutions for allowing it to happen. Hopefully it will be a good weekend for our team.”



Justin Haley will pilot the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet that will garner a special scheme paying tribute to LeafFilter's first-ever NCS race as a primary partner. The award-winning company started by Matt Kaulig made its NCS debut for Go Fas Racing in 2014 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



“I’m pumped to be able to race this scheme at Darlington this year! I started LeafFilter from the basement of my house, and then was able to be the primary partner of a NASCAR Cup Series car in 2014. Now, 7 years later, LeafFilter has won three races with Justin Haley and as a company has grown beyond my wildest dreams across the United States and Canada, so it’s amazing to see how far we have come in a few short years. I know Justin (Haley) will make us proud.”



The Steakhouse Elite 200 will take place on Saturday, May 8 at 1PM ET with coverage on FS1.



Kaulig Racing PR