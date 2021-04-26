Yee Yee Apparel to Sponsor Brandon Jones for Two Races

Yee Yee, a brand created by country artist Granger Smith, will serve as the primary sponsor for driver Brandon Jones for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races on his No. 19 Toyota Supra.

Yee Yee is based in Georgetown, TX just outside Austin, TX, the home of the much-anticipated inaugural Circuit of the Americas Road Course race. The debut of the Yee Yee entry will be at their home track on May 22, and they will be onboard again at the always exciting Xfinity Series playoff cutoff night race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17. Jones and Yee Yee see this as a great partnership opportunity and platform for cross-promotion activities to reach racing fans and further grow their brands.

“It’s always exciting to bring a new partner and unique brand like Yee Yee Apparel into the sport. Especially because I have been a customer of Yee Yee for years and I am a big fan of Granger Smith,” said Jones. “It just seems like a natural fit for me and my guys.”

Atlanta native Jones put an exclamation point on the best season of his career in 2020 with three Xfinity Series wins and his first career Truck Series win. He notched a career-high 10 top-five and 19 top-10 finishes. Jones’ rigorous training, race preparation regimen and track performance have provided strong momentum for this season of high expectations that includes being a top contender for the 2021 Xfinity Series Championship.

“Being able to partner with Brandon Jones for these races is a complete dream come true for our entire team” said Parker Smith, CEO of Yee Yee. “I can’t think of a better fit than having a Yee Yee car on the track with Brandon at the wheel. To me, NASCAR and their fans are about people who roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty. They’re the heartbeat of America and that is what Yee Yee Nation is. Hard working men and women of integrity with a strong work ethic. We are honored to be a part of a sport that is so steeped in tradition.”

JGR PR