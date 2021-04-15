Kaulig Racing Cultivates Partnership with LS Tractor

Long-time partner of Jeb Burton, LS Tractor, will come on board to serve as a primary partner on Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300.

Leading the field [literally] in tractor manufacturers, LS Tractor has been voted best tractor manufacturer for the last five-consecutive years. The North Carolina-based company offers a wide-variety of subcompact, compact and utility tractors and has been in business for over 35 years.

“LS Tractor is excited to continue our partnership with the Burton’s for the 2021 Racing Season,” said Jake Sherman Marketing and Product Manager. “It’s always been important to us that our partnerships are genuine, and we can’t think of anyone that’s more genuine about the land and the equipment they use than Jeb and Ward (Burton). We wish Jeb the best on the track and look forward to the start of a great relationship with Kaulig Racing.”

So far during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season, Burton has recorded three top five and five top-10 finishes in the No. 10 Chevrolet.

“I’m super excited to have LS Tractor on board our No. 10 Chevy at Talladega,” said Burton. “I’ve been in a position to win at Talladega in the past, so I’m thrilled to have a chance to go to victory lane with one of my long-time partners.”

In addition to its primary race at Talladega Super Speedway, LS Tractor serves as an associate partner on the No. 10 Chevrolet for the 2021 NXS season.

“We’re honored to bring on another amazing partner in LS Tractor to our No. 10 team for this 2021 season,” said Kaulig Racing president, Chris Rice. “LS Tractor has been a proud partner of the Burton family for quite some time, so we are excited to be able to bring them into the Kaulig Racing family."

The No. 10 LS Tractor Chevrolet will make its debut at the Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday, April 24 at 4PM ET with coverage on FS1.

Kaulig Racing PR