Garrett to Return to Xfinity Series Action at Talladega Superspeedway

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that 20-year-old Colin Garrett will return to the cockpit of the No. 26 Toyota Supra at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 24 for the Ag-Pro 300. Garrett will have primary sponsorship from RFH Tactical Mobility.

Garrett, a former South Boston Speedway track champion in the Limited Late Model division, has been with Sam Hunt Racing since the team began. He was the pilot of the No. 18 NASCAR K&N Pro Series — currently known as the ARCA Menards Series — entry for SHR in 2018 prior to the team moving to the Xfinity Series in 2019.

“I’ve known Sam since 2016, and we started working together at the latter end of 2017...To me, it doesn’t feel like we are a newer team,” said Garrett. “We ran our first Xfinity race together in 2019 and we ran really well. I feel like that showed everyone what the future of this team is. SHR has proven that at every race since then, and I believe it will only get better with the people and equipment that have been acquired since then.”

Garrett made his Xfinity series debut at Richmond Raceway in 2019. He has seven career series starts — including Talladega Superspeedway in June of 2020.

“I’m stoked to return to the Xfinity Series next weekend,” said Garrett. “Watching SHR compete every week on TV has been hard, but their progress on the track can only make a driver excited for their turn in the car. Our plan is to keep the car in one piece and hopefully land in Victory Lane. It’s a crapshoot any way you look at it, but I will have Chris Lambert on the tower. He’s not exactly a novice when it comes to plate tracks, so that can only add to the hope I have going into it.”

Garrett is not only entering his fourth season with Sam Hunt Racing, but he is also the Interior Mechanic for the team. “It was tough in the beginning getting adapted to being on the mechanical side of things but getting into the flow of it every week has been nice. Obviously, pushing a car out of the door with someone else’s name on it is always tough, but it pushes me to keep my sights on my goals and hammer down.”

The Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised on FOX at 4:00PM ET on Saturday, April 24. Follow along with Sam Hunt Racing on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram throughout the event.

SHR PR