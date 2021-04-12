Maintenx Picks Up Four Additional Races With Ryan Vargas and Jd Motorsports

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce a partnership extension between MaintenX and Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender, Ryan Vargas, throughout the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



In March, the company made its first foray onto the NASCAR scene with Vargas and JDM teammate, Landon Cassill, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Initially a one race deal, MaintenX will now serve as primary sponsor for four additional races on the No. 6 Chevrolet.



MaintenX has been serving restaurants and retail stores nationwide for over 40 years specializing in electrical, plumbing, heating/air conditioning, roofing, preventative, and correctional maintenance services.



“NASCAR is popular with many MaintenX team members, so continuing this sponsorship felt both natural and fun,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX VP of Business Development. “We wish Ryan and his team all the best as they roll into the 2021 racing season – we’ll be cheering for him!”



The bright orange and blue colors of the MaintenX brand will be ran on Vargas’ Chevrolet Camaro on the following races: Talladega Superspeedway on April 24th, Nashville Superspeedway on June 19th, Daytona International Speedway on August 27th, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on October 9th.



Just as MaintenX supports Vargas’s No. 6 team, it is looking to expand its own. There are more than 40 positions currently open at MaintenX. Prospective team members can visit https://maintenx.com/career-opportunities/ for more information!



Follow MaintenX driver Ryan Vargas on social media @RyanVargas_23 and visit his official website at www.RyanVargas.com.



For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM



JDM PR