Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Martinsville NXS Advance

What are your expectations for Martinsville? “We had two good races before the break and we hope to keep building on that momentum. It was a rough start to the season, but I feel like our luck is starting to turn around. We’ve got the speed in our Monster Energy Ford Mustangs to run up front and we’re getting to a place where we can finally show it. The last time I was in Martinsville, I came out with a top-10 finish, so I’m hoping to do the same this Friday.” The Xfinity Series had its own version of spring break with consecutive off-weekends. Does that throw you off in any way as you try to get back into the routine of racing every weekend? “The two off weeks were definitely a nice break and an opportunity for us to regroup after six straight races. We may have had two weeks off from racing, but we were still working and preparing for the next race. Luckily, we were able to get on the right track right before the break so, hopefully, we can pick up right where we left off this weekend in Martinsville.” There’s still no qualifying and practice before you go racing, but you’re making your second and even third career starts at some of these tracks coming up on the schedule. Do you feel like that experience is proving beneficial? “I feel like, for myself, the less experience I have, the more track time I want to get. With that being said, this will be my second or third time to these racetracks, so I’m definitely more prepared than I was last season. I know what to expect in some of these races. There are not many tracks that I don’t like. With each track, there is an opportunity for me to learn and become a better racecar driver.” TSC PR