Fr8Auctions announced a new initiative with Our Motorsports and driver, Brett Moffitt, for today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. If Moffit drives the No. 02 Fr8Auctions Chevrolet Camaro SS to victory lane at the Echo Park 250 race this afternoon, Fr8Auctions will make a $50,000 charitable donation to the Brave Like Wyatt Foundation, a Georgia-based 501(c)3 non-profit foundation that offers financial support to families of children listed for pediatric transplants and coordinates donation drives to benefit families who are inpatient at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Atlanta-based Fr8Auctions and owner Marcus Barela have been a major supporter of the Brave Like Wyatt Foundation since its inception last year.

“Brett (Moffitt) and Our Motorsports are off to a great start to the 2021 season and are knocking on the door for their first race win,” said Barela. “A career first Xfinity Series win today by Brett would be a big deal and help a lot of families in need.”

Moffitt is the only driver doing double duty today, driving in both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“It would be a great honor to win today for Fr8Auctions and Brave Like Wyatt in their home market,” said Moffitt. “The Our Motorsports No. 02 team continues to make great progress each week, so a win today would be doubly sweet.”

Our Motorsports PR