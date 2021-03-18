Lil Aaron’s HAZHEART to support Joe Graf Jr. at Atlanta Motor Speedway

SS GreenLight Racing and Joe Graf Jr. announced today that GRAMMY award-winning songwriter, rapper and singer Lil Aaron will support the team in Saturday afternoon’s EchoPark 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway through his HAZHEART brand.



HAZHEART is the cultural embodiment of all things Lil Aaron and an expansion past just one artist into a lifestyle ideal style.



From the music side via record label(s) and music publishing to the physical trends and brands in clothing, collectibles, art and more.



HAZHEART is a stamp of approval on the things and people it associates with in the world built over the better part of the past seven years.



HAZHEART music represents artists including Ethel Cain, smrtdeath, Belis and more. The brand influence can be seen represented in the HAZHEART merchandise, music videos and artwork as well as the everyday lifestyle of those who claim it.



“Growing up in Indiana, I’ve always been around NASCAR,” offered Aaron Jennings Puckett (Lil Aaron). “My dad would watch it every weekend and when I recently met Joe (Graf Jr.) and the idea of sponsoring his NASCAR Xfinity Series car came up, I had to jump on it.



“I am stoked to see what the future will bring for me, Joe and NASCAR.”



HAZHEART marks the third different marketing partner for Graf Jr. this season and the second consecutive partner that is new to NASCAR. Last weekend, the team welcomed Z Grills as the primary partner of their No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro last weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.



“What a great opportunity for myself and SS GreenLight Racing to have the support of Lil Aaron and HAZHEART this weekend at Atlanta,” said Graf ahead of his second Xfinity Series start at Atlanta.



“Our team has been extremely focused on bringing not only new partners but other public figures to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021 and our relationship with Lil Aaron is just another example of the great strides we are making. I’m looking forward to this weekend and a strong finish in our HAZHEART colors.”



Graf, 22, enters Atlanta 17th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings with three top-20 finishes in the first five events, including a career-high 11th in the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 13, 2021.



The EchoPark 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the sixth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-car field will take the green flag on Sat., Mar. 20, 2021, shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



