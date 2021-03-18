Maintenx blasts into NASCAR; will sponsor Landon Cassill and Ryan Vargus in Atlanta

D Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with MaintenX, a facility maintenance company, as they burst onto the NASCAR Xfinity Series scene with drivers Landon Cassill and Ryan Vargas this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



MaintenX has been serving restaurants and retail stores nationwide for over 40 years specializing in electrical, plumbing, heating/air conditioning, roofing, preventative, and correctional maintenance services. When the opportunity presented itself to partner with the NASCAR industry, it made perfect sense.



“Team MaintenX and our hardworking technicians that provide world-class service to our clients and skilled technicians like them, are core to the NASCAR fan base. Being able to sponsor two JD Motorsports cars at this Saturday’s Atlanta Motor Speedway and demonstrate our commitment to our technicians and skilled workers throughout the country was an opportunity we could not refuse.” – Bill Schaphorst, VP of New Business Development, MaintenX.



The bright orange and blue colors of the MaintenX brand will be proudly displayed on Landon Cassill’s No. 4 and Ryan Vargas’ No. 6 Chevrolet this Saturday for the first time, as the two drivers unveil their matching paint schemes during the Echo Park Automotive 250.



Landon Cassill sits 14th in the points standings heading into Atlanta after opening the season with some impressive runs. Cassill’s record at the 1.54-mile racetrack is impressive, scoring all Top 20 finishes with the JDM team.



Ryan Vargas will make his first start ever at Atlanta on Saturday as he continues his rookie season campaign. Vargas looks to lean on his veteran teammate in Cassill as he fights for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Through five races in 2021, Ryan’s best effort was an 18th place finish at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.



The two MaintenX drivers aim to provide brand exposure and open the doors to potential clients and technicians. MaintenX continues to show growth during these difficult times, and is committing to hire new employees for many different positions within the nationwide company! Prospects can visit www.maintenx.com/career- opportunities to learn more.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to “Hotlanta” for the Echo Park Automotive 250 on Saturday, March 20th. Be sure to follow JDM’s newest partner, MaintenX, on social media with the handle @MaintenXOnline.

Follow MaintenX driver Landon Cassill on social media handle @landoncassill or visit his official website at www.landoncassill.com. Likewise, to keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at www.RyanVargas.com.

For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM

JDM PR