Cindric was in a class of his own, winning Stage 1 and leading a race high 119 laps out of the 200 lap Call 811 Before You Dig 200 race, including the last 54 consecutive laps.



In a late race restart with 2-laps remaining, Cindric led the field back to green from the outside lane. The No. 22 Ford Mustang was able to hold off the hard charging field, crossing the finish line .360 seconds in front of Ty Gibbs. Cindric leads the driver points standings with 248 points, 47 points ahead of second place.