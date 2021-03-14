Herbst Rises Like a Phoenix

Race Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Overview:

Riley Herbst rose like a Phoenix Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang started 30th in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and finished fourth. It was his first top-five of the season and it was aided in part by his pit crew, who earned the Monster Energy driver six spots on pit road to place Herbst inside the top-10 for the start of the final stage. Then on the final restart with two laps to go in the 200-lap race around the 1-mile, desert oval, Herbst drove from seventh place and split the middle of the lead pack to grab fourth when the checkered flag dropped.

Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“I was talking with Richard (Boswell, crew chief) after the race. The last three weeks we’ve been running third and fourth and finishing in the 30s. We jokingly said we ran in the 30s today, but finished fourth. We’ll take it any way we can get it. This Monster Energy Ford Mustang was fun to drive; just so hard in traffic. We’ll have to make some adjustments come fall.”

Notes:

● Austin Cindric won the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 to score his 10th career Xfinity Series victory, his second of the season and his second at Phoenix. His margin over second-place Ty Gibbs was .36 of a second.

● There were 11 caution periods for a total of 65 laps.

● Twenty-five of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Cindric remains the championship leader after Phoenix with a 47-point advantage over second-place Daniel Hemric.

Next Up:

The next event on the Xfinity Series schedule is the EchoPark 250 on Saturday, March 20 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 5 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

