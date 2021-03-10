Carshop joins Team Penske as new partner with Austin Cindric and the No. 22 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

CarShop, an easy and fun way to buy like-new vehicles in-store or online, will partner with Team Penske’s reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Champion Austin Cindric and the No. 22 Ford Mustang team for the 2021 season. Beginning with this weekend’s NXS race at Phoenix Raceway, CarShop will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 22 Ford at several events this season, as Cindric and the team look to defend their series title.

CarShop, a wholly owned subsidiary of Penske Automotive Group, offers high-quality used vehicles with upfront, no-haggle pricing and a money-back guarantee. Originating in the United Kingdom, CarShop became a global brand on March 1, 2021 after adopting the successful CarSense used-car buying experience in the United States. Online customers can use the innovative digital tools available at www.carshop.com and www.carshop.co.uk to choose from thousands of vehicles, obtain customized, personalized payments and schedule a home delivery.

“We are excited to partner with Team Penske as we expand the CarShop brand globally and transform the used-car buying experience into something fun, easy and exciting,” said Tracy Cassady, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Penske Automotive Group. “Whether shopping hassle-free in our stores, or online with our innovative online buying tools, customers can confidently and comfortably buy their dream car from virtually anywhere. We look forward to a great season with Austin (Cindric) racing the No. 22 CarShop Ford in 2021.”

Cindric has enjoyed a strong start to the 2021 NXS season following last year’s championship performance. The 22-year-old driver won the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, as he secured a spot in the NXS Playoffs and became the first defending series champion since 1997 to open the following season with a victory. Cindric currently leads the Xfinity Series point standings with four-consecutive top-five finishes to start the season. The talented young racer also made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in February at the Daytona 500, where he led laps and was in position for a top-10 result before a multi-car accident on the final lap took him out of contention.

“It’s a great opportunity to welcome a new brand to our sport and I’m excited to represent Penske Automotive Group and carry the CarShop colors on our No. 22 Ford for some of our biggest races this season,” said Cindric. “CarShop offers a unique car buying experience and we hope to deliver some strong results in the CarShop Mustang in 2021.”

Team Penske PR