Silverton Hotel Casino Renews Support Of Josh Williams

Silverton Casino Hotel has renewed its support of Josh Williams and will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Silverton Casino Hotel offers 300 deluxe rooms and suites and world-class amenities, all located within an upscale resort. Located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas, this is the company’s third season partnering with Williams in NASCAR’s second-highest division.

“Silverton is pleased to renew our partnership with Josh Williams and be part of another thrilling NASCAR weekend,” said Rob Kunkle, President of Silverton Casino Hotel. “Given the recent state of the economy, we are beyond excited for this electrifying event and to have the ability to offer our continued support.”

During Silverton’s ride with Williams last March in Las Vegas, the Port Charlotte, Fla., driver scored what was then his best finish on a downforce-style race track in Xfinity Series action – a 13th-place run.

Williams considers Las Vegas one of his better venues and hopes to be able to drop that mark into the single digits this year with his first top-10 finish of the season.

“We’ve made a ton of strides as a team over the last year, and we’re racing against some of the best competition in the Xfinity Series now on a regular basis,” Williams said. “We’ve put in a lot of work to make our package better, and I think that showed at the end of last year when we broke into the top 10 a few times. That’s where our goals are now, and we strive to be there every week.

“Las Vegas is a fun track to race at and we kept ourselves in the mix all day last year; that’s what you have to do at this level,” Williams added. “We’ve had some good speed already this year and we expect that to continue. We’re in a good place and just want to keep building momentum here early on.”

Williams sits inside the top 20 in driver points through three of 33 races this season, hoping to build on a career-best year from 2020 as he challenges for a maiden Xfinity Series playoff berth.

With the support of Silverton Casino Hotel, Williams hopes to take a major step toward that goal this weekend.

“We’re excited to have Silverton Casino Hotel back onboard with us and we’re glad to support the city as they rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams said. “It’s a big weekend, with NASCAR being in Las Vegas, and we hope to give them a strong result on Saturday.”

Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 airs at 4:30 p.m. ET, live on FS1, the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

