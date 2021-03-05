Skuttle Tight to join Little for the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Long-time partner Skuttle Tight returns as the primary sponsor for Jesse Little and B. J. McLeod Motorsports at both Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Skuttle Tight and Jesse look forward to continuing a successful relationship and building upon that solid foundation with the new team owners B.J. Mc Leod and his wife Jessica in the NASCAR Xfinity series.

This week the No. 78 will be sporting the familiar Skuttle Tight colors but with a newly designed look as Jesse rolls off in the 32nd position. Last week was a tough one for the team as Jesse faced mechanical setbacks early in the race at Homestead Miami Speedway, finishing in the 32nd position. "I am thankful to head into Las Vegas with the familiar Skuttle Tight colors on the car," Jesse said. "Chad and Skuttle Tight have been supportive of my racing career for many years which means a lot to me. I am excited to get back to Las Vegas where I have had some good finishes, and I am looking forward to a great weekend with my B.J. McLeod Motorsports team."

"We decided to add Las Vegas and Phoenix as the first two primary races for 2021 with Jesse Little and his new team B. J. McLeod Motorsports" said President Chad Kompelien. "Jesse and his team have been working hard to find new supporters this year and we are glad to jump on board for the next two races. We value the great relationship with Jesse and appreciate the challenge he faces securing sponsorship and partners each race so are happy to support Jesse for the next two races," said Chad.

This year is shaping up to be a good one and we appreciate all of the support from everyone. Stay tuned for an announcement soon about how you can continue to support Jesse on the track and be recognized for your efforts.