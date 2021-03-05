Gaulding Sports New Shades with New Sponsor SVS Vision

Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are pleased to announce new multi-race sponsorship with SVS Vision headquartered in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Gray will be running the very first #52 SVS Vision Chevrolet Camaro in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this coming Saturday, March 6th.

Gaulding is ready for the 300-mile race at Las Vegas after several good showings there over the past few years including a 7th place finish in September 2019. Since 2014, Gaulding has a combined 128 starts across NASCAR’s top three series.

“I cannot be more pumped about partnering with a high-quality optics provider like SVS Vision and showcasing their products and services to the NASCAR community”, says Gaulding. “The Stanns and Farrells are incredible owners that have built a very successful business based on integrity and care for their customers. Their story is one that inspires me to keep chasing my dream and to be the very best at what I do…race cars!”

“Ever since I saw the movie Top Gun, I always dreamed of flying jets or racing cars and having a sponsor partner that would enable me to wear a pair of Ray-Ban Aviators! That day has finally arrived, and I could not be more excited to represent SVS Vision throughout the 2021 Xfinity season!”

Ken Stann, president of SVS Vision stated, “Sometimes in life opportunities and relationships are developed in the most unusual circumstances. This was one of them. Lisa and I knew Gray had the “it” factor the moment we met him. Now that we are here, honestly, I am so fired up to watch Gray race in the SVS Vision car this season. I’m even more excited to broaden our relationship with such a great young man. His personality, love for life, and integrity make this partnership a natural.”

Additional sponsors for the Las Vegas race event include Panini America, Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers and new associate sponsor Rootwell.com. Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting at 4:30 PM Eastern Time Saturday, March 6th.

