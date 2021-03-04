Team Penske and Carquest build on partnership in 2021

Team Penske has announced an extension of its partnership with Carquest Auto Parts, the automotive parts retailer owned by Advance Auto Parts. Carquest will be featured this season as a partner on Team Penske’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Ford Mustang driven by reigning series champion Austin Cindric.

Beginning this weekend, Carquest will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 22 Ford for three NXS races in 2021. Cindric will race the Carquest Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday and the No. 22 will proudly carry the Carquest colors at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29 and at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 2 as well. Carquest will also race as an associate sponsor with Cindric and the No. 22 Ford throughout the 2021 Xfinity Series season.

“This is a spectacular opportunity for Carquest to partner with Team Penske and Austin Cindric, who is one of the brightest stars in racing,” said Junior Word, division president, Carquest North America. “Our Carquest independent owners closely identify with Team Penske’s long-standing commitment to excellence. Austin is already off to a great start this season, and we are excited to follow along as Austin and his team defend the championship.”

As they look to defend their title this season, Cindric and the No. 22 team are off to a strong start in 2021. Cindric won the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway last month and the No. 22 Ford Mustang currently leads the NXS point standings behind three top-five finishes to open the season.

“Carquest has such a rich history in NASCAR, and I’m proud to represent the brand and its independent owners this season,” said Cindric. “We look forward to having the Carquest red, white and blue on our Ford Mustang at three exciting tracks this year. Our team is more motivated than ever to get Carquest to victory lane in 2021.”

Cindric will race the No. 22 Carquest Ford Mustang in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 6 (4:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Team Penske PR