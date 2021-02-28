Brett Moffitt Fights for an Eighth Place Finish After a Busy Day for the No.02 Chevy

Brett Moffitt and the No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet started from the 6th position Saturday in the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead Miami Speedway and brought home an eighth-place finish after leading laps and having top-3 speed all race. The day overall was an up and down day for the team, but the common theme throughout the day was the speed of the Our Motorsports Chevy before misfortune hit with less than ten laps to go.

In the first stage of the race, Moffitt once again flexed the strength of the 2021 Our Motorsports program, picking up several spots right after the drop of the green flag. Moffitt fought off several NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contenders, running second most of the stage. A late-stage caution showed mixed pit strategies, with the No.02 Chevy team deciding to stay out, neglecting to take tires, saving them for later in the race. Unfortunately, although the strategy was a long play, the No.02 team lost spots in the closing laps of the stage, finishing the stage in 16th. The team pit for a small adjustment, four tires, and fuel at the end of the stage.

Stage two saw Moffit working his way up after restarting 15th. A caution about halfway through the stage shuffled up pit strategies once again, and the No.02 team again decided to save tires for late-race scenarios. Moffitt was fighting a loose condition on his No.02 Chevy, and finished the stage in 12th, before pitting for adjustments, tires, and fuel.

Final stage: Moffitt and the No.02 team started 15th and drove up into the top-10 in just two laps. A caution came out with 58 laps to go and the Our team bolted on four fresh Goodyear Racing tires and took fuel. They were one of the only teams to pit under that caution. With 52 laps left, the green came back out, and Moffit restarted 19th and it only took Brett and the No.02 Chevy two laps to pick up eleven spots. With just less than 40 laps to go, Moffitt took the lead. The No.02 eventually fell back to second but pulled back within just a second of the leader with 10 to go. Unfortunately, lap traffic created an obstacle for Brett and contact with the wall forced the Our Motorsports team to pit with a right-rear tire flat. The team found themselves back in 20th with six to go, and two green, white, checkered finishes allowed the team to pit for tires and fuel and fight back for an eighth-place result.

Driver Brett Moffit:

“Once again, the Our Motorsports team gave us a piece to contend for the win. We had a really strong day with pace, and we did all we could with a loose racecar. I’m really thankful as always for this opportunity with Chris Our and the opportunity to work with Joe Williams and all of the great people that work here. If we keep bringing cars like this to the racetrack, I know we’ll get a win very soon and I can’t wait for that moment.”



Tune in:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Our Motorsports team are headed west next week to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300. Fans can catch the action on FS1, MRN/Sirius XM NASCAR, and other local radio affiliates at 4:30pm and by following Our Motorsports on social media.

Our Motorsports PR