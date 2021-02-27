Joe Graf Jr. and Antonio Williams welcome Z Grills to NASCAR

Z Grills, one of the most respected names in pellet grills, will partner with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr. for several races this season beginning with the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Mar. 13, 2021.



As an industry-leading manufacture for more than 30 years, Z Grills manufactured grills, kitchen equipment and outdoor products for several top brands in the industry.



Five years ago, Z Grills launched its own brand. With more than 500% yearly sales growth, Z Grills has quickly become the best pellet grills in the market and received tons of great reviews among mass media sites, BBQ influencers and Z Grills customers.



Now, Z Grills has grew into one of the most respected brands in the pellet grill industry.



Z Grills 8 in 1 pellet grills can grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue or char-grill.



“I am thrilled to welcome Z Grills to NASCAR and to our SS GreenLight Racing team,” said Graf Jr. “Grilling at race tracks has always been a staple of the environment whether you are up close and personal with the race team or race fans bonding in the infield talking about their race track experience.



“I’m excited about all the levels we can make the partnership grow throughout the season.”



Z Grills spokesperson Zeke Zhou said the partnership with Graf will help showcase their products to a much wider audience.



“This is an amazing opportunity for Z Grills,” said Zhou. “The amount of enthusiasm, professionalism and skill that Joe Graf demonstrates is the type of spokesperson we want carrying the Z Grills logo both on and off the track.



“Z Grills offers high-quality pellet grills at a fair price so everyone can infuse their food with delicious wood-fired flavor. We’re excited to see our Z Grills Chevrolet Camaro on the track throughout the season and seeing him turn up the heat on the competition.”



Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams has been instrumental of Graf’s partnership with Z Grills. Prior to the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Williams was announced as an investor in Graf’s racing career.



“I’m stoked about Z Grills coming to NASCAR,” added Williams. “I have been incredibly involved in the day-to-day process of putting this relationship together.



"There are a lot of synchronicities between Joe (Graf Jr.) and Z Grills and I cannot wait to see how this partnership accelerates.”



To celebrate the partnership, Z Grills is offering a 10 percent discount on every item online, using the code JoeGraf07 at checkout.



The Call 811 Before You Dig 200 is the fifth installment on the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule and will take the green flag on Sat., Mar. 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern) on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



Joe Graf Jr. PR