Star brite Returns With Williams For Homestead Xfinity Race

Josh Williams will bring one of his longest-running sponsors back to the race track this weekend as the NASCAR Xfinity Series invades Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Williams will carry Star brite - a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based manufacturer of automotive, marine, and RV appearance and maintenance products - as well as Star Tron, their premier fuel treatment, aboard his No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s Contender Boats 250 at the 1.5-mile paved oval.

Star Tron — Star brite’s enzyme fuel treatment — first came on board with Williams in the Xfinity Series as a co-primary sponsor at Daytona Int’l Speedway in 2017.

Since then, the company has featured schemes that include their RV product line, as well as performacide disinfectants.

Altogether, this marks the company’s fifth year supporting Williams in the Xfinity Series.

They were a major part of Williams’ 20-race Xfinity Series deal in 2018 and also served as the primary sponsor for what, at the time, was Williams’ career-best run of eighth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April of 2019.

“We’re all excited to support Josh and DGM Racing once again in the Xfinity Series this year,” noted Gregor Dornau, EVP of Sales & Marketing for Star brite. “At Star brite, as manufacturers of products for almost everything outdoors, our motto is ‘Clean and Protect,’ and those standards remain important as the country continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been honored to be a part of Josh’s tenure in the Xfinity Series since the very beginning and are once again looking forward to seeing the Star brite and Star Tron theme on the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro in our home market this weekend,” Dornau added.

Williams returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway hoping to build off of the lessons he learned during a pair of races last year, held during the early stages of NASCAR’s return to action following the sports shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, Williams’ most recent run at the South Florida facility marked his career-best Homestead performance, with a 12th-place finish and his first lap led at the track on June 14 in a 250-mile event.

“I feel like we made some strides last year and picked up a few things we can bring back there with us to Miami,” said Williams. “It’s a cool area that we only get to go to once a year, and it’s definitely important to all of us at DGM Racing because of Star brite being on the race car with us. They’ve been there with me since I started racing in NASCAR’s national series, so it’s always a big deal and we’re really glad to have them on board again at their home track.”

Williams sits 17th in Xfinity Series points through the first two races of the season. He enters Homestead after a 17th-place finish at the Daytona (Fla.) Road Course, his career-best finish on a road course.

The Contender Boats 250 takes the green flag at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, with live coverage on FS1, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

Josh Williams Racing PR