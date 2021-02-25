David's Electric joins Jesse Little at Homestead Miami

Jesse Little announced today that David's Electric will partner with Jesse and the No. 78 B.J. McLeod NXS car Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. "I am excited that David's Electric chose to come aboard with us for their first primary sponsorship opportunity. It means a lot to me that they have moved from an associate sponsor at the CUP level to a primary sponsor with us at the Xfinity level. I look forward to an exciting weekend with David's electric onboard," Jesse said. "Finding great partners, such as David's Electric, to work with through the season is a top priority, and we are looking for additional partners for both Las Vegas and Phoenix."

David's Electric welcomes the opportunity to partner with Jesse Little and B.J. McLeod Motorsports during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Season. "With Jesse off to a good start during the 2021 season and currently tied for 12th in the Xfinity driver points we decided to jump on board with Jesse and add another race," said David Poerio, owner of David's Electric. "The Xfinity Series with Jesse Little is the perfect arena for David's Electric to highlight our company and discuss possible B2B connections in the KY market. We look forward to supporting Jesse and the team during the 2021 season."

For over 25 years, David's Electric of London Kentucky has been Central Kentucky's premier Commercial Electrical contractor specializing in hotel construction projects. David's Electric highly skilled team can provide the expertise to customize a solution for your company’s new construction, systems upgrades, or preventive maintenance needs, no matter how big or small the electrical job. Their team takes tremendous pride in getting the job done on time and within budget.

Jesse has had a great start to the 2021 season and currently sits tied for 12th position in points. "The Daytona Road Course treated us well with a 14th place finish," Jesse said. "I am thankful for my B. J. McLeod Motorsports, Inc. group and all they do to keep me competitive on the track."

"We are getting ready to head further south to one of my favorite tracks, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and I am grateful David's Electric has jumped on board for the weekend" Jesse continued. "Last year we finished 15th and 18th and look forward to improving on those finishes with the No. 78 David's Electric Camaro."

