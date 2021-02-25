KSDT CPA partners with Ryan Vargas at Homestead Miami Speedway

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that KSDT CPA will serve as Ryan Vargas’ primary sponsor for Saturday’s Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



On Monday, the Miami-based accounting firm announced that it would return as the Official CPA of JDM in addition to a multi-race deal with Jeffrey Earnhardt. Heading into the race weekend at their home track, they have stepped up the partnership to also include Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Ryan Vargas in addition to Earnhardt.



KSDT CPA is one of South Florida’s largest and one the country’s fastest growing accounting firms. They are proud to have experienced double-digit growth for 12 out of the past 15 years with an average of 22% over the past 5 years. The firm has also been recognized as a Gulf Coast Regional Leader by Accounting Today and once again recognized by Forbes as one of the ‘Top Tax and Accounting Firms’ for 2021.



Ryan Vargas is the newest driver for KSDT CPA, as the firm has been a loyal partner with the team spanning five seasons with multiple drivers. Ryan looks forward to the opportunity to represent a well-known partner for the first time on Saturday.



“I am very excited to have KSDT CPA on our No. 6 Chevy Camaro this weekend at Homestead! KSDT CPA has been a great partner of the entire JD Motorsports organization over the past several years, so I’m proud to carry them for the first time at a race taking center stage in their backyard!”



Vargas looks to rebound from a part failure in last weekend’s race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course where he finished 37th. The rookie will make his first career start at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series season makes a stop in South Florida at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this Saturday. To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at www.RyanVargas.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM



JDM PR