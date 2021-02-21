Brett Moffitt Battles To 11th-Place Result at the Daytona Road Course

Brett Moffitt and the Quartz Hill Records / Nate Barnes No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet started from the pole Saturday night in the Super Start Batteries 188 at the Daytona Road Course, coming off a team and driver-best finish of 2nd last week at the Daytona oval.

In the first stage of the race, Moffitt reminded the NASCAR Xfinity garage of the true potential of the Our Motorsports team, reminding them that Daytona’s oval finish last week was no fluke. Moffitt and the No.02 Chevy ran in the top-3 for most of the stage but suffered a tire lock-up which caused a left-front tire to get flat-spotted. The team pitted to ensure that they would make it to the end of the stage without a tire failure and, after pitting, finished the stage 15th.

Stage two saw the No.02 Chevy race its way back into the top-5. Moffitt held strong for most of the stage, running the 4th-fastest overall lap of the race, but suffered a flat tire with five laps to go in the segment. The Quartz Hill Records / Nate Barnes team recovered to finish the stage in 20th after pitting for tires and fuel.

Final stage: Moffitt started the stage in 13th and drove his way up into 8th just five laps into the segment. Unfortunately, the left-front damage from the flat tire earlier in the race caused damage to the sway bar arm during the final stage, creating a handful for Brett, and requiring him to make an unscheduled stop for repairs. When a late race caution came out with just a few laps to go, the Quartz Hill Records / Nate Barnes team made a strategic call to keep Moffitt out, putting the No.02 Chevy back into the top-10 for the first of two green, white, checkered restarts. The first GWC restart had a multiple-car incident, which Moffitt was able to avoid, picking up several spots.

Moffitt restarted the final GWC restart within the top-5 with two laps to go, but the No.02 suffered slight contact early on, which, coupled with the damage from earlier, dropped the No.02 back a few spots. Moffitt was still able to bring the Quartz Hill Records / Nate Barnes - sponsored team in the position to fight for a top-10 at the end of the day, finishing just outside of the top-10 in eleventh.

Driver Brett Moffit:

“I was really proud of the car that Our Motorsports and the Quartz Hill Records / Nate Barnes team brought me. Realistically, we were a 3rd-4th place car tonight. I just felt like I made too many mistakes on my part and eventually the left-front damage ripped the sway bar arm off and that ruined the rest of the race. I am really excited about the potential our team has this year and I know we’ll bounce back next week.”

Sponsor Highlight:

Quartz Hill Records was represented in a yellow, red, and black scheme highlighting fast-rising country artist Nate Barnes with the hood adorning the artwork for his debut single, “You Ain’t Pretty.” Barnes’ “You Ain’t Pretty” has already earned over 14 million TikTok streams and debuted as the #2 Most Added Country Song in the U.S. this week. Quartz Hill Records is a Nashville-based record label helmed by former BBR Music Group Benny Brown, former BBR Music Group CFO Paul Brown, and hit songwriter Jason Sellers.



Tune in:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Our Motorsports will be back in action next Saturday, February 27th for the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead Miami Speedway. Fans can catch the action on FS1, MRN/Sirius XM NASCAR, and other local radio affiliates at 5pm and by following Our Motorsports on social media.

Our Motorsports PR