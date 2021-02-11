Linder partners with Colby Howard and JD Motorsports for Daytona

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to welcome Linder Industrial Machinery Co., an equipment distributor, to the team in a new, exciting partnership with Colby Howard and the No. 15 Chevrolet.



Linder will be prominently featured on Howard’s Camaro in the season opening “Beef… It’s What’s For Dinner” 300 at Daytona International Speedway this coming Saturday.



In December, it was announced that Colby Howard would drive full-time for JDM in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after running 22 races last season. This weekend’s race at Daytona will be his second start at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway.



At Daytona in August, Colby quickly picked up the art of superspeedway racing, notching his best career finish of 12th place. Howard amassed seven top 20 finishes over the course of the 2020 season, and more importantly, gained valuable experience on most types of tracks.



“I am excited to start the year off by welcoming Linder as a primary sponsor of my No. 15 JDM Chevy. With my family being heavily involved in the construction industry, we know the fine folks at Linder very well. This will be their first time joining the racing world, and I look forward to the start of a great relationship. I am also proud to tie in Project Hope Foundation, who I worked with very closely last season, as they will share space on the car. I think we will definitely turn some heads when we see this awesome blue and yellow Camaro hit the track.”



Linder sells, rents and leases equipment used in the construction, mining, agriculture and material handling industries. With eighteen branch locations in the Carolina’s and Florida, Linder offers an extensive OEM parts inventory, remanufactured exchange components, aftermarket parts for all makes of equipment, used parts, complete undercarriage rebuilding equipment, along with a professional staff of Sales and Customer Support Managers.



The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on February 13th.



