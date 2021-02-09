Gaulding Debuts at Daytona with Jimmy Means Racing and Panini

Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce that they will be teaming up with Jimmy Means Racing and sponsor Panini America, the Official Trading Card partner of NASCAR, for multiple races throughout the 2021 race season. Gray will compete full time in the Xfinity Series starting on February 13th at Daytona International Speedway running in the first #52 Panini Chevrolet Camaro.

Gaulding, soon to turn age 23, returns to Xfinity after finishing 13th in the overall standings for 2019 and achieving 2 top-10 finishes in 6 starts during 2020 including a recent 2nd place finish at Daytona. Since 2014, Gaulding has a combined 125 starts across NASCAR’s top three series.

“I am super pumped to return to Xfinity this year especially with Jimmy Means and his entire team along with an amazing brand partner like Panini that continues to believe in me as I continue to chase this dream,” says Gaulding. “Just like our great run in 2019 with Bobby Dotter, I am excited to work with a small team owner like Jimmy that has been behind the wheel and loves the sport of racing as much as I do! I am confident that working together we will have an amazing season and have a whole lot of fun out there grinding each week to try to make the chase!”

“I’m excited to have Gray Gaulding on board with us this season,” said team owner Jimmy Means. “With his proven performance record, we hope to see some great finishes and improve our program in 2021.”

Returning sponsors for Daytona include Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers and Refi4Cash.com that participated in 2020 along with several new sponsor partners that will be announced at future races throughout the upcoming season. Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting at 5:00 PM Eastern Time Saturday, February 13th.

Gray Gaulding PR