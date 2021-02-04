Jason White Bringing A-GAME to Daytona

RSS Racing is thrilled to announce that Jason White will pilot the team’s #23 Ford Mustang at Daytona International Speedway. White, who raced the #23 for many years in the truck series, will return to the driver seat at Daytona. White is also the director of motorsports for CMR Roofing, the full-time sponsor for RSS Racing and driver Ryan Sieg.

The effort will be supported by former MLB star Johnny Damon and his beverage company, A-GAME. A-GAME is an innovative, hydra formulate that refuels, rehydrates and re energizes the body and mind. A-GAME provides 8 essential vitamins, electrolytes,minerals and nutrients to keep the body at peak performance, without the need for any

artificial flavors, sweetener, or dyes.

“I’m super excited to return to the driver seat at my favorite track and have my good friend Johnny Damon and his company A-GAME on board.” commented driver Jason White. “This is a dream combination driving for the Siegs and having Roush Yates power at Daytona.”

“NASCAR is a great platform to get the word out about this incredible beverage.” commented two-time world series champion Damon. “I have been good friends with Jason for many years and I can’t think of a better guy to represent A-GAME.” The season opening race for the NASCAR XFINITY Series is Saturday, February 13th live on Fox Sports 1.

