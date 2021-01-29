Mike Harmon Running 4 Heros

Mike Harmon Racing will honor Zechariah Cartledge and Running 4 Heroes and will pay tribute to First Responders who lost their lives in the Line of Duty in 2020 at the Daytona ‘Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300’. The 74 Chevy, which will be driven by Bayley Currey, will have 393 badges with the names of those Fallen First Responders Zechariah ran to honor on them.

Zechariah Cartledge is a 12-year-old extraordinary boy! In 2019, Zechariah, with the help of his father, started Running 4 Heroes, Inc. which has become a non-profit 501(c)(3), Zechariah runs one mile for every First Responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He will run with either a blue line flag, red line flag, or green lag flag and will send the flag along with a handwritten note to the family of the fallen hero he ran to honor. He wants to honor those who gave up their life so that we may live in a better world. His mission is to raise awareness for our fallen heroes, but to also raise funds for First Responders Injured in the line of duty. Zechariah has run 807 miles in total and has awarded $95,500 in aid to a combined 14 Injured First Responders.

Not only has Zechariah been featured on local news stations across the country , but has also been featured on Good Morning America, CBS Evening News, and was even up for the Nickelodeon/Time Magazine’s Kid of the Year award in 2020. He also was acknowledged by former President Donald Trump and was considered for the Presidential Medal of Freedom because of his tributes to our fallen.

When the opportunity was presented to Running 4 Heroes to be featured on the MHR car in Daytona, Zechariah’s supporters stepped up to the plate to make this happen. The encouragement and support from Honor and Respect, LLC, Gresco UAS, ZagBag Board, SUPPORT1, Nella’s Cottage, The Tshirt Shop, Iron Axe Bar & Grill, and Grindin Transportation was remarkable.

Mike Harmon Racing wants to send a heart felt Thank You to all those who helped get all 393 badges on this car. Without you, this car would not have happened. We thank you for your support, your courage, and your sacrifices.

Be sure to tune in to the NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Daytona on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 4:35pm (EST) on FS1 and the Daytona, ‘Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300’. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 5:00pm (EST) on FS1

MHR PR