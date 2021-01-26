Joe Gibbs Racing Announces Ty Gibbs' Race Schedule for 2021 Season

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will compete for the ARCA Menards Series Championship in 2021 and make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the No. 54 Toyota Supra.

Gibbs, who captured an ARCA Menards Series-high six wins in 2020 despite running a partial schedule, will return to the No. 18 Toyota Camry to run the full schedule and compete for the championship. In addition to his six wins, Gibbs scored 12 top-five and 14 top-ten finishes in his 16 starts last season to help claim the organization’s first ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship. In addition, Gibbs also earned a win in six starts in the ARCA Menards East Series.

“We want to build on the success that our team had last season,” said JGR ARCA Menards Series crew chief Mark McFarland. “Ty works extremely hard to prepare each week and it’s exciting to have him behind the wheel for every race and the opportunity to go after our goal of winning that championship.”

In addition to competing in the ARCA Menards Series, Gibbs is slated to make his Xfinity Series debut driving the No. 54 Toyota Supra starting with the road course race in Daytona on February 20. Although his exact schedule in the Series is still being finalized, current plans qualify Gibbs to contend for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. He will be joined behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota Supra this season by veteran teammates Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr., all of whom are scheduled to run at least one race.

“I’m pumped to run the full season in the ARCA Menards Series,” said Ty Gibbs. “(Crew Chief) Mark (McFarland) has put together an amazing team that gives me a chance to be successful every week.

“I’m also really excited to have the opportunity to work with (crew chief) Chris Gayle to make my debut in the Xfinity Series,” added Gibbs. “I can’t imagine a better situation for me to learn and be able to compare notes, not only with my Series’ teammates like Brandon (Jones), Harrison (Burton) and Daniel (Hemric), but also veterans like Kyle, Denny and Martin who I will share the car with.”

A full schedule to include driver assignments for JGR’s No. 54 Xfinity Series entry will be announced at a later date.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming season,” said Chris Gayle, who will serve as crew chief for the JGR No. 54 Xfinity Series entry in 2021. “Ty has already shown a great deal of talent with each step he has taken in his career and I think the opportunity to also learn from his veteran teammates will be a huge benefit to his development.”

JGR PR