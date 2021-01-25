Gosselin Returns to the Driver's Seat in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

After a four-year hiatus from behind the wheel, Mario Gosselin, co-owner of DGM Racing, will step down from calling the shots atop the pit box and return to the driver’s seat in the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2021 season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). Gosselin will pilot the No. 91 AP Sports Regimen™ Chevrolet fielded by DGM Racing. His car, owned by Madison Gosselin, will be one of four DGM Racing entries competing in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300.



“I’m living the dream,” says Gosselin, “I have worked with these drivers from behind the wall week in and week out for years, now I get the opportunity to have it come full circle and go out and have some fun on track with them! We joke about racing each other quite a bit and now it’s actually coming to fruition thanks to AP Sports Regimen™ and Caesar Bacarella.”



Gosselin is looking to outdo his best NASCAR Xfinity Series DIS finish of 15th. With DGM Racing notching two top-ten finishes at Daytona in 2020 his goal seems well within reach. Gosselin has not finalized plans to run the remainder of the 2021 Xfinity Series season but is open to the idea should funding become available.



AP Sports Regimen™ - quality products created for the modern athlete.

